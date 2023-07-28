The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cell biology: How cellular powerhouses call for help when under stress

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Originally, the powerhouses of higher cells, the mitochondria, were independent organisms. Researchers have investigated to what extent their metabolism has blended with that of their host cells in the course of evolution, using the example of a mitochondrial stress response. They have discovered that mitochondria send two different biochemical signals. These are processed together in the cell and trigger a support mechanism to restore cellular balance (homeostasis).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230728113422.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version