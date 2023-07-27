The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers develop 'in vivo' RNA-based gene editing model for blood disorders

In a step forward in the development of genetic medicines, researchers have developed a proof-of-concept model for delivering gene editing tools to treat blood disorders, allowing for the modification of diseased blood cells directly within the body. If translated into the clinic, this approach could expand access and reduce the cost of gene therapies for blood disorders, many of which currently require patients receive chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

