Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 16:26 Hits: 1

Women with a history of endometriosis had higher concentrations of cadmium in their urine compared to those without that diagnosis, according to a new study that suggests the toxic metal could be linked to the development of endometriosis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230724122643.htm