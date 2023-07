Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Florida recorded perhaps the hottest seawater ever measured. Manatee Bay recorded an unofficial 101.1 degrees Monday evening and nearby scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida, such as coral bleaching.

