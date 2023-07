Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 15:38 Hits: 3

This summer, a string of heatwaves has struck countries across the globe – in Europe, North America, and China. A new study says that climate change is very likely responsible for the unprecedented and dangerous heat

