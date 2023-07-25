Simple Ways to Check for Water Leaks – With Videos!

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 18:08 Hits: 2

Did you know that the average household loses more than 10,000 gallons of water each year through leaks? Water leaks not only increase your monthly bills but also contribute to unnecessary water waste. As responsible homeowners in Arizona, it’s crucial to be proactive in conserving water and reducing our environmental impact. We teamed up with our partners in Chandler to show some simple ways to check for water leaks, helping you save money and preserve our precious water resources.

Be a Leak Detective:

Check for Visible Leaks. Start by inspecting all visible plumbing fixtures, such as faucets, showers, and toilets. Look for any signs of dripping or pooling water, perhaps a ripple in the toilet bowl. Even a small drip can waste a significant amount of water over time. Indoors, toilets are common culprits for water leaks. Outdoors, landscape irrigation, or swimming pools can leak without being noticed.

1. How to Check if Your Toilet is Leaking

Older or damaged toilet flappers may be the issue and a simple test using a few drops of food coloring in the toilet tank can help you identify the cause of the leak. Watch the video to learn how!

2. How to Conduct a Bucket Test for Pool Leak Detection

Autofill pool valves can mask a leak as it will automatically replace water lost, preventing a visible drop in pool level. Pool leaks can be caused by cracks in the pool liner, by failures of the pool pump, broken pipes or loose fittings in the underground plumbing, and more. Find out how to pinpoint the issue with the bucket test demonstrated in this next video.

Find More Videos on Chandler’s Website:

To help their water customers, Chandler has created a page that features not only the two videos in our blog, but includes these additional six topics:

How to Read Your Water Meter

How to Read Your Water Meter for Leaks

How to Check Your Water Supply Line for Leaks

How to Check Your Irrigation System for Leaks

Pool Leak Detection: How to Check Your Pool for Leaks

How to Check if Your Reverse Osmosis System or Water Softener is Leaking

View all of the videos on Chandler’s How to Check for a Water Leak page.

Note that one of the best ways to find out if you have a household leak is by monitoring the water meter. Each municipality/water provider may use slightly different models or types of water meters. Be sure to check with your water provider for specific details and to learn about programs offered to assist with leak detection.

Engage a Professional:

If you suspect a leak, contact a professional. They have specialized equipment and expertise to detect and repair even the most challenging leaks!

Conducting regular checks for water leaks is a vital step towards conserving water and reducing unnecessary expenses. Applying the simple steps provided in this blog, Arizona homeowners can identify leaks and take immediate action. Remember, water conservation is a collective effort, and every drop saved contributes to a sustainable future. Let’s join hands and make a difference by checking for water leaks and protecting our precious water resources.

Find more help on the Find and Fix Leaks that are Draining Your Budget website.

And, check out our other helpful Water – Use It Wisely blogs on this topic:

The City of Chandler is one of nineteen Water – Use It Wisely partners to offer water-saving advice and programs.

The post Simple Ways to Check for Water Leaks – With Videos! appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.

Read more https://wateruseitwisely.com/blog/simple-ways-to-check-for-water-leaks-with-videos/