Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 15:02 Hits: 7

The Inflation Reduction Act passes its first year in August. The climate legislation boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0724/Do-clean-energy-incentives-work-One-year-effort-in-U.S.-says-yes?icid=rss