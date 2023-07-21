The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Early peanut introduction gaining traction among US parents

In 2017, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a dramatic reversal in its approach to peanut-allergy prevention, recommending parents expose their infants as young as four months old to peanuts in an effort to prevent peanut allergy. In the five years since, early introduction to peanuts has been gaining traction among U.S. parents and caregivers, but more work must be done to communicate the guidelines more broadly, especially to those with less access to health-related information, reports a new study. Among all surveyed parents and caregivers in the U.S., 13% of parents said they're aware of the guidelines and 48% believed feeding peanuts early prevented peanut allergy, despite knowing about the guidelines or not.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230721113256.htm

