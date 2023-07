Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 16:50 Hits: 1

Like us, cells communicate. Well, in their own special way. Using waves as their common language, cells tell one another where and when to move. They talk, they share information, and they work together -- much like interdisciplinary teams. Researchers conducted research on how cells communicate -- and how that matters to future projects, e.g. application to wound healing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230720125008.htm