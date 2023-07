Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 July 2023

For approximately 3,000 years, generations of green sea turtles have returned to the same seagrass meadows to eat. The fact that this stretches over many generations highlights the importance of protecting seagrass meadows along the coasts of North Africa.

