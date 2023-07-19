The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unraveling the mystery of semi-extractable RNAs from human cell lines

Membraneless organelles in cells contain high concentrations of semi-extractable RNAs, which could serve as potential biomarkers and drug targets. However, the identification and characterization of these RNAs have been limited. Researchers have now developed a novel bioinformatic pipeline to define and analyze semi-extractable RNAs, which has led to the identification of over 1000 RNAs involved in membraneless organelle formation. This study paves the way for future investigations into RNA-centric phase separations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718225626.htm

