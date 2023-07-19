The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Some corals may survive climate change without paying a metabolic price

If, as the saying goes, 'nothing in life is free,' then corals might pay a price for being resilient to climate change. Indeed, the prevailing belief among scientists has been that corals must suffer reduced growth or other tradeoffs when they partner with symbiotic algae that help them tolerate warmer water. Yet, new research demonstrates that certain corals can have their cake and eat it too, and as a result, these coral-symbiont partnerships may come to dominate reef ecosystems in a climate-changed future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718225631.htm

