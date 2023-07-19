The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dry manufacturing process offers path to cleaner, more affordable high-energy EV batteries

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Early experiments have revealed significant benefits to a dry battery manufacturing process. This eliminates the use of toxic solvents while showing promise for delivering a battery that is durable, less weighed down by inactive elements and able to maintain high energy storage capacity after use. Such improvements could boost wider EV adoption, helping to reduce carbon emissions and achieve U.S. climate goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718225643.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version