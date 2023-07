Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 14:57 Hits: 7

Researchers have found an anti-aging function in a protein deep within human cells. Researchers have discovered that a protein called ATSF-1 controls a fine balance between the creation of new mitochondria and the repair of damaged mitochondria.

