Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 14:57 Hits: 5

Researchers find large methane emissions: 'Do not flood low-lying areas with freshwater'. Their studies find that freshwater lakes emit much more methane than saltwater lagoons, bogs and wet meadows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230718105730.htm