Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023

A heat wave grips the Mediterranean as wildfires hit Spain, Switzerland, and Greece – symptoms of a warming globe. Officials have warned residents and tourists to stay indoors during the day’s hottest hours.

