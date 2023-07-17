The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What causes mudslides and floods after wildfires? Hint: It's not what scientists thought

Scientists once assumed that flooding and mudslides after wildfires were linked to the waxy coating that builds up on charred soil, preventing water absorption. Researchers found that water flow came from absorbed water in both burnt and unburnt areas, suggesting that water was, in fact, being absorbed into burnt ground. The discovery provides valuable insights into where and when potential flooding and mudslides may occur and how landscapes recover after a wildfire.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230717143213.htm

