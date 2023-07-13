The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers' sweeping discovery shows how kidney cells self-renew

Scientists have discovered a previously unknown 'housekeeping' process in kidney cells that ejects unwanted content, resulting in cells that rejuvenate themselves and remain functioning and healthy. The self-renewal process, which is fundamentally different from how other bodily tissues are thought to regenerate, helps explain how, barring injury or disease, the kidneys can remain healthy for a lifetime.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230713192852.htm

