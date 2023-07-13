The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Category: Climate Hits: 5

In all living organisms, the biomolecule transfer RNA (tRNA) plays a fundamental role in protein production. tRNAs are generated from precursor molecules in several steps. The enzyme tRNA splicing endonuclease (TSEN), among other things, catalyzes one step in this process. Mutations in TSEN lead to a neurodegenerative disorder called pontocerebellar hypoplasia, which is associated with severe disabilities and early death. Researchers have now deduced the function of TSEN from its structure and in so doing paved the way in the search for active substances against pontocerebellar hypoplasia.

