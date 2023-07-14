The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Improving urban planning with virtual reality

What should the city we live in look like? How do structural changes affect the people who move around it? Cartographers use virtual reality tools to explore these questions before a great deal of money is spent on building measures. Using the Unity3 game engine, they recreate scenarios in 3D where people can experience potential changes through immersion. They were able to prove that the physical reaction to this experience is measurable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230714114743.htm

