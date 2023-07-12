The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New radar technique lets scientists probe invisible ice sheet region on Earth and icy worlds

A new radar technique developed by a graduate student allows imaging of the upper few feet of ice sheets on Earth and icy worlds. The technique uses instruments on airplanes or satellites to survey large regions quickly. The upper few feet of ice sheets are important for measuring melt on Earth or looking for habitable environments on icy worlds. Previous airborne or satellite techniques could not image this narrow region in detail.

