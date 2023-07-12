The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

DNA element with a murky past is borrowing cell's repair machinery

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Like their viral cousins, retrotransposons have been found borrowing the cell's own machinery to achieve their goals. They hijack a little-known piece of the cell's DNA repair function to close themselves into a ring-like shape and then create a matching double strand. The finding upends 40 years of conventional wisdom and may offer new insights into cancer, viral infections and immune responses. It could also offer a new way to insert sequences into the genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230712124629.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version