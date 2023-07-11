Thermal cloak passively keeps electric vehicles cool in the summer and warm in the winter

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 17:31 Hits: 2

When an electric vehicle is parked outside, its temperature can swing wildly from day to night and season to season, which can lead to deterioration of the battery. To dampen these fluctuations and extend the battery's lifespan, researchers have designed an all-season thermal cloak that can cool an electric vehicle by 8°C on a hot day and warm it by 6.8°C at night. The cloak, made predominantly of silica and aluminum, can do so passively without outside energy input and operates without any modification between hot or cold weather.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230711133111.htm