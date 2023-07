Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Many countries are experiencing deadly flooding this week and climate scientists say this is par for the course in a warming world. Climate pollutants, mainly carbon dioxide and methane, are holding more heat in the atmosphere.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0711/Why-large-scale-global-flooding-could-become-new-normal?icid=rss