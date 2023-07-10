The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Caterpillar venom study reveals toxins borrowed from bacteria

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Researchers have found toxins in the venom of asp caterpillars are completely different to anything they have seen before in insects. Toxins in the caterpillar venom punch holes in cells the same way as toxins produced by disease-causing bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella. Venoms are rich sources of new molecules that could be developed into medicines of the future, pesticides, or used as scientific tools.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230710180448.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version