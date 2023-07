Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 16:45 Hits: 5

For the first time, scientists have shown that gut bacteria differences are associated with later development of juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a debilitating rheumatic childhood disease, and that these differences are present years before the disease is diagnosed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230706124526.htm