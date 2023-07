Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023

After the planet set a record-high average temperature on Tuesday, Earth’s average temperature remained the same on Wednesday. With heat waves from Peru to Canada, climate experts caution against an ever-warming world.

