Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 15:51 Hits: 3

New research could signal a step change in the quest to design the new materials that are needed to meet the challenge of net zero and a sustainable future. Researchers have shown that a mathematical algorithm can guarantee to predict the structure of any material just based on knowledge of the atoms that make it up.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230705115134.htm