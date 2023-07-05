Kenyan hospital visits linked to increased exposure to antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 16:24 Hits: 3

Kenyan patients who spend more than three days in the nation's hospitals are more likely to harbor a form of bacteria resistant to one of the most widely used antibiotic classes, according to a recent study. The research team found that 66% of hospitalized patients were colonized with bacteria resistant to third-generation cephalosporins, compared to 49% among community residents. Third-generation cephalosporins are typically used for serious infections, and resistance to these antibiotics leaves limited options for treating patients with some bacterial infections. The study was part of a pair of projects in Kenya and a third in Guatemala to determine the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The research also aimed to identify risk factors for colonization with bacteria resistant to important and frequently used classes of antibiotics, including third-generation cephalosporins.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230705122449.htm