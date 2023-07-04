How mercury emissions from industry can be greatly reduced

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023

Sulphuric acid is the world's most used chemical. It is an important reagent used in many industries and it is used in the manufacture of everything from paper, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to batteries, detergents and fertilizers. It is therefore a worldwide challenge that sulphuric acid often contains one of the most toxic substances -- mercury. Researchers have now developed a method that can reduce the levels of mercury in sulphuric acid by more than 90 per cent -- even from low levels.

