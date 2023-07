Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 14:37 Hits: 2

Experts say the ivory-billed woodpecker is probably extinct. Others think they’re wrong – and that the natural world still holds some surprises.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0703/Extinct-or-elusive-Why-birders-aren-t-giving-up-on-the-ivorybill?icid=rss