Scientists discover clues to aging and healing from a squishy sea creature

Insights into healing and aging by those who studied how a tiny sea creature regenerates an entire new body from only its mouth. The researchers sequenced RNA from Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus, a small, tube-shaped animal that lives on the shells of hermit crabs. Just as the Hydractinia were beginning to regenerate new bodies, the researchers detected a molecular signature associated with the biological process of aging, also known as senescence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230630123210.htm

