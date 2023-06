Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 23:32 Hits: 4

Despite being densely packed to fit into the nucleus, chromosomes storing our genetic information are always in motion. This allows specific regions to come into contact and thereby activate a gene. A group of scientists now visualized this dynamic process and give novel insights into the physical characteristics of DNA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230629193228.htm