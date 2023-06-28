Chocolate can be fruity or flowery -- if you skip the roasting step

Articles

'Natural' foods are trendy, and proponents claim that little or no processing helps preserve the food's inherent flavor. Research now shows that, at least for certain artisanal, bean-to-bar chocolates, this could indeed be the case. The team reports that unroasted, 'raw' chocolate features certain compounds responsible for fruity flavors and sour tastes that are lost when the cacao beans are processed at high temperatures.

