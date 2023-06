Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 16:52 Hits: 10

An analysis of oxygen levels in Earth's oceans may provide some rare, good news about the health of the seas in a future, globally warmed world. A study analyzing ocean sediment shows that ocean oxygen levels in a key area were higher during the Miocene warm period, some 16 million years ago when the Earth's temperature was hotter than it is today.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230628125214.htm