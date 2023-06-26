The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

50-million-year-old katydid fossil reveals muscles, digestive tract, glands and a testicle

Category: Climate Hits: 6

50 million years ago in what is now northwestern Colorado, a katydid died, sank to the bottom of a lake and was quickly buried in fine sediments, where it remained until its compressed fossil was recovered in recent years. When researchers examined the fossil under a microscope, they saw that not only had many of the insect's hard structures been preserved in the compressed shale, so had several internal organs and tissues, which are not normally fossilized.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230626164301.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version