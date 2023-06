Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 15:39 Hits: 6

Scorching temperatures from a heat dome are taxing the Texas power grid, threatening to bring record highs to the state before expanding to other parts of the United States. Experts say more than 46 million Americans are under heat alerts.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0627/What-s-a-heat-dome-Here-s-why-Texas-heat-is-expected-to-spread?icid=rss