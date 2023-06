Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 16:08 Hits: 5

Perovskite solar cells have attained now attained the extremely high efficiency rate of 24.35% with an active area of 1 cm2. This ground-breaking achievement in maximizing power generation from next-generation renewable energy sources will be crucial to securing the world's energy future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230622120852.htm