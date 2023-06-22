When soft spheres make porous media stiffer

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 16:08 Hits: 5

Porous media such as concrete physically represent a spherical packing of different components -- in this case cement, rock and water. The mechanical properties of such mixtures are still difficult to calculate due to their discretized nature. A team has now been able to investigate an unexpected property of mixtures of granular media consisting of soft and stiff spherical particles. For this purpose, a combination of ultrasound investigations and X-ray computed tomographic imaging was employed, allowing a three-dimensional (3D) characterization and evaluation. The discovery could contribute to safer future building in earthquake zones.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230622120857.htm