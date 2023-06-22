Global analysis on pollinators in cities: Wild bees and butterflies are at particular risk

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

Butterflies are being hit hardest by urban growth. Shrinking habitats and food availability are causing their populations to decline. The same applies to many wild bees that fly early in spring. According to a new study, pollination has not yet been impacted by this because honeybees, for example, can compensate for the reduction of urban pollinators. The study is the first comprehensive analysis of the subject and includes data from 133 studies. The results underline the importance of nature conservation measures in urban areas.

