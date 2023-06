Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 20:11 Hits: 9

Over the past two decades, global reservoirs have become increasingly empty despite an overall increase in total storage capacity due to the construction of new reservoirs. Researchers used a new approach with satellite data to estimate the storage variations of 7,245 global reservoirs from 1999 to 2018.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230623161129.htm