Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 15:17 Hits: 8

Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over the contamination of many public drinking water systems with harmful compounds. Known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS don’t degrade and have been linked to health problems.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0623/3M-to-pay-10.3B-for-leaking-forever-chemicals-into-water-systems?icid=rss