Sinking seamount offers clues to slow motion earthquakes

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 16:09 Hits: 4

The first ever 3D seismic imaging of a subducting seamount shows a previously unknown sediment trail in Earth's crust off the coast of New Zealand. Scientists think the sediment patches help release tectonic pressure gradually in slow slip earthquakes instead of violent tremors. The findings will help researchers search for similar patterns at other subduction zones like Cascadia in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230622120919.htm