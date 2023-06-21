The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How tidal range electricity generation could meet future demand and storage problems

Tidal range schemes are financially viable and could lower energy bills say researchers. Research combined a tidal range power generation model with its cost model to demonstrate the viability of tidal power. The research demonstrates the benefits of tidal energy, which does not suffer from unpredictable intermittency as power is generated both day and night, and in windy or calm weather. The creation of a tidal barrage could operate for 120 years or more to meet future demand and storage problems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230621105226.htm

