Pangolin, the inspiration for a medical robot

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 15:38 Hits: 5

Scientists have developed a magnetically controlled soft medical robot with a unique, flexible structure inspired by the body of a pangolin. The robot is freely movable despite built-in hard metal components. Thus, depending on the magnetic field, it can adapt its shape to be able to move and can emit heat when needed, allowing for functionalities such as selective cargo transportation and release as well as mitigation of bleeding.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230620113819.htm