Join SRP At The Virtual Water Conservation Expo

Published on Monday, 19 June 2023

As one of the Valley’s largest suppliers of water, Salt River Project (SRP) reminds you that July is typically the month of peak water demand for landscapes. The Irrigation Association named July ‘Smart Irrigation Month‘ to increase awareness about simple practices and innovative technologies. SRP invites Valley customers to learn about SRP’s role in water and save money on a smart irrigation controller for your drip and sprinkler system at our upcoming virtual Water Conservation Expo. This is a perfect opportunity for those who couldn’t make the March in-person expo!

During the virtual Water Conservation Expo, you can:

Hear from water professionals.

Discover a range of topics from canal history to surface water management.

Get water saving tips.

Visit the SRP Water Conservation Expo page to register and choose the date that works best for you:

July 18, 2023, Noon-1 p.m.

July 20, 2023, Noon-1 p.m.

July 22, 2023, 9-10 a.m.

BUY A SMART IRRIGATION CONTROLLER FOR JUST $60

At the conclusion of the virtual Water Conservation Expo, attendees can purchase a Hunter Pro-HC with Hydrawise (retail value $257) or a Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (retail value $199.99) and includes an outdoor enclosure box (retail value $29.99) for $60 plus tax* (limit one per household). SRP has partnered with Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply, Hunter, and Rachio to provide a special price for the controllers. SRP offers an instant rebate of $110 on the Ewing discounted price of $170 for the controller. *Customer is responsible for sales tax on the discounted price before SRP instant rebates are applied. The discount is limited to SRP water shareholders or power customers who register for and attend a virtual expo.

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply staff (L-R) Joe Wycoff, Joe Murray, and Kyle Luis attended the March in-person expo.

Smart controllers automatically tailor watering schedules and run times on sprinklers and drip systems to meet specific landscape needs. These systems use weather data and site conditions to determine how much water to apply and when to run. The cycle and soak feature allows the controller to adjust run times based on soil conditions and slope to reduce or eliminate water runoff. Smart controllers can reduce water use by as much as 20 percent — significant savings considering that landscape watering can account for up to 70 percent of a household’s water use!

Hunter Pro-HC

The Hunter Pro-HC six-station outdoor smart irrigation controller with Hydrawise® cloud management software maximizes water savings, protects outdoor living spaces, and ensures healthy plants in any environment. Hydrawise automatically adjusts watering schedules based on local, real-time weather data while giving users 24/7 irrigation system access from anywhere in the world via smartphone, tablet, or the web. The software is also compatible with Amazon Alexa for convenient voice-activated control.

Rachio 3

The Rachio 3 eight-station indoor Smart Sprinkler Controller helps you monitor and manage watering from anywhere with robust smartphone control. It can be adapted for outdoor use with an enclosure box, which is included. You can create perfectly tailored schedules, make automatic weather adjustments and maintain the perfect yard — without lifting a finger.

Visit srp.net/2023expo for additional information and to register for the water conservation expo. Check with your water provider, as many — such as the cities of Avondale, Chandler, Peoria, and Scottsdale — offer irrigation controller rebates and may be able to assist with the cost of the controller. For more information on smart irrigation controllers, visit SRP’s FAQ page. Remember, there are a number of ways to save water, and they all start with you.

Learn more at these links:

Leeann Yacuel is a Senior Water Planning Analyst with Salt River Project, one of 19 Water – Use It Wisely partners to offer water-saving advice and programs.

