Fewer meals may prevent Type 2 diabetes, obesity

When intermittent fasting became all the rage among Hollywood celebrities, skeptics balked at the idea of skipping meals. But new research suggests the celebs might not have been that far off. The review found that a specific type of restricted eating may reduce the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes and improve your overall health. Known as time-restricted eating, this type of fasting means having regular but fewer meals, cutting out late-night snacks and not eating for 12 to 14 hours (often overnight).

