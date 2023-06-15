The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ants have a specialized communication processing center that has not been found in other social insects

Have you ever noticed an ant in your home, only to find that a week later the whole colony has moved in? The traps you set up catch only a few of these ants, but soon, the rest of the colony has mysteriously disappeared. Now, a study explores how certain danger-signaling pheromones -- the scent markers ants emit to communicate with each other -- activate a specific part of the ants' brains and can change the behavior of an entire nest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230614220634.htm

