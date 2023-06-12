The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Geologists challenge conventional view of Earth's continental history, stability with new study

The seemingly stable regions of the Earth's continental plates -- the so-called stable cratons -- have suffered repetitive deformation below their crust since their formation in the remote past, according to new research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. This hypothesis defies decades of conventional plate tectonics theory and begs to answer why most cratons have remained structurally stable while their underbellies have experienced significant change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230612114738.htm

