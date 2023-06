Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 15:28 Hits: 0

Vietnam has released a long-awaited energy plan that aims to transition the country to renewables while meeting soaring demand. However, continued reliance on fossil fuels, experts warn, could make it hard for the country to meet its ambitious goals.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0614/Amid-soaring-energy-demand-Vietnam-eyes-transition-to-renewables?icid=rss